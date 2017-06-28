Services for Janice Crull Flemming of Cruger were held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood, MS. She passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 26, 2017 surrounded by her family and beloved pets after a lengthy illness.

Janice was born to Mittie Nene Young Crull and Charles Phillip Crull on March 22, 1928, in Greenwood, Mississippi. She attended First Baptist Church of Greenwood. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1945. She graduated from Blue Mountain College in 1949 where she was a member of the Euzelian Society. As a member of Blue Mountain’s theatre department, she enjoyed performing operettas throughout North Mississippi. After graduation she returned to Greenwood where she worked for Mr. Will Garrard, General Manager of Staplcotn.

In 1950, Janice married the love of her life, Henry Forrest Flemming of Cruger, Mississippi. She was a member of the Cruger Methodist Church where she taught the Young People’s Sunday School Class. She later became a member of the Cruger Independent Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies’ Missionary Society. She was a member of the Holmes County Library Board and served as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society.

Janice, affectionately known as Jan Jan, was a homemaker, who took great pride in rearing her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She exemplified her love of God and being a devout Christian by her actions of thought, word and deed. For years, she would “adopt” residents of the Golden Age Nursing Home who did not have family. She treated them as members of her own family by spending time with them during their later years in life.

Janice was known by her family and friends as an avid lover of her pets and all of God’s beautiful birds and other animals in nature. She loved and pampered the menagerie of pets she had during her time on earth. Any pet of hers was a lucky animal indeed.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Laine Flemming Hutton (Sam) of Tchula, Dr. Forrest Flemming (Sharon) of Montgomery, Alabama, Dr. David Flemming (Elaine) of Cruger, Steve Flemming (Lee Ann) of Cruger, and Sarah Flemming-Upchurch (Chip) of Greenwood; 11 grandchildren, Emily Hutton Porter, Samuel Hutton, Rachel Hutton Halbert, Elizabeth Flemming Stutz, Forrest Flemming III, Madeleine Flemming, Thomas Flemming, Rebekah Flemming LaFoe, Steven Flemming, Hunter Upchurch and Callie Shaffer; and 18 great grandchildren as well as her sister Carolyn Crull Harper (Bobby) of Natchez.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Henry Forrest Flemming, her parents, Mittie Nene and Charles Crull, her brother Charles Crull and her granddaughter Catherine Anna Hutton.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood, Mississippi. Burial was in Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, Mississippi.

Pallbearers were Mrs. Flemming’s four grandsons, Samuel Hutton, Thomas Flemming, Steven Flemming and Forrest Flemming III; Dr. Chris Waterer, Rob Farmer, Bruce Edwards and Bob Darden.

Honorary pallbearers were H. L. Gordon, Thomas L. Gordon, H. C. Waterer, Vernon Lehman, Bobby Hugh Spivey, Jimmy Wooten and members of the Holmes County Hunting Company.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Bubba Nause and Dr. Tammy Young for their care of Janice during her illness. Also a special thanks to her very loving caregivers: Ida Pearl Outlaw, Geraldine Pate, Diane Glover, Vonna Collins, J.D. Randle and also to Halcyon Hospice. Thank you to Dr. Andy Johnson and Dr. Adrian Whittington for their care of her beloved pets.

Memorials may be made to Blue Mountain College, PO Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610, Blair E. Batson Hospital, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or the Humane Society of Leflore County, 601 Ione Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. Wilson & Knight Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online guest book may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com