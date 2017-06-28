KATIE LOUISE GREEN By Holmes County Herald | June 28, 2017 | 0 Katie Louise Parkerson Green, 80, of West died June 20, 2017 at the Vaiden Community Living Center. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LOUISE JOHNSON TOWNSEND June 28, 2017 | No Comments » JANICE CRULL FLEMMING June 28, 2017 | No Comments » JESSICA M. SPENCER June 21, 2017 | No Comments » FRANCES FOOSE HARRIS June 21, 2017 | No Comments » SIDNEY CLARK BURRELL June 14, 2017 | 1 Comment »