Mildred Hobbs Malone, 87, died on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Lexington Manor Nursing Home in Lexington. Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation began at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial was in Malone Cemetery in Lexington. Pallbearers were Daniel Malone, Kevin Ables, Keith Ables, Mac Ables, Eli Saxton and Raymond Arnett. Bro. Lyn Nations officiated.

Mrs. Malone worked for Henson Kickernick for 40 years and then Mississippi Uniform until she retired. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors are sons, William E. (Bubba) Malone, Jr. of Benton and Joe Malone (Paula) of Lexington; daughter Sandra Ables (Billy Mac) of Lexington; sister Emma Lee Wilkerson of Southaven, MS; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.