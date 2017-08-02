William E. (Billy Gene) Carroll, 78, died at his residence Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday July 29, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 29, at Southern Funeral Home.

Survivors are nephew Andy Carroll (Courtney) of New Madrid, MO; nieces, Lesleigh Carroll Reeves (Bill) of Madison, Kristen Carroll of Hattiesburg and Tamara Walbert (Joey) of Lexington; and sister-in-law, Betty Carroll of Lexington.