GEORGE DARRINGTON CHISOLM

Funeral services for George Darrington Chisolm, 63, were held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home.  Burial was 2:00 p.m. Friday, at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Benton, MS.
George retired from MDOT after 30 years of service.  He was a member of Benton Baptist Church and the MS National Guard.
Survivors are his mother Janice Frazier Chisolm of Lexington; brother Robert A. Chisolm of Lexington; sisters, Susan Chisolm Hitt of Paris, TN and Leigh Chisolm of Lexington.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Chisolm and his father, Robert E. Chisolm.

