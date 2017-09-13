Remaining funds from Milton Olive Memorial endowed to Holmes CC

The Milton Olive Memorial has now sat on the Holmes County Courthouse grounds for a little over two months now but the legacy of the monument’s namesake continues to expand. The remaining funds raised for the memorial, $38,153.92, was given over to Holmes Community College’s football program to be used in the form of an athletic scholarship. Holmes’ Head Football Coach Jeff Koonz (pictured at left) said support for acknowledging Milton Olive actions stemmed from earlier conversations with former Holmes coach, Robert Poole in 2014. The scholarship, dubbed The Milton Lee Olive Courage and Character Award, was first endowed in 2014 with Javante’ McAdory being the first recipient who played as a defensive lineman with one arm. Pictured along with Koonz is Jerry Wiley (center), who served on the Milton Lee Olive Committee, presenting the check and Don Barrett, whose granddaughter sparked the idea for a memorial monument to Olive, on Friday, August 18. (Photo by Matthew Breazeale)