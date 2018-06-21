Sanders given two life sentences plus 30 years

Holmes County Circuit Judge Jannie Lewis gave 48-year-old Rodney Sanders two life without parole sentences, plus 30 more years for burglary and car theft, accepting a recommendation from District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver, earlier today, according to the Associated Press. Sanders is charged in the killing deaths of two Catholic nuns, Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, who both lived in Durant and worked in Lexington. The full story can be read in next week’s edition.