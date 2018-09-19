BOBBIE J. DAWSON By Holmes County Herald | September 19, 2018 | 0 Mrs. Bobbie J. Dawson, 67, of Durant, MS passed away of natural causes on Thursday, September 13, 2018. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 18 at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Pickens. Winters Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ANNIE WEATHERALL SKINNER September 19, 2018 | No Comments » JOHN ALBERT REED September 19, 2018 | No Comments » SAM ELLA KEYS September 12, 2018 | No Comments » INEZ CRISWLL HOLLEY September 5, 2018 | No Comments » ROBERT E. WENTWORTH, SR. August 22, 2018 | No Comments »