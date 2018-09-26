SAM ELLA KEYS

Sam Ella Thomas Keys passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 in Decatur, Georgia. She was born on April 14, 1940 to the late Sam and Lettie Thomas in Lexington, MS.

Sam Ella was united in holy matrimony to Gene Autry Keys on September 15, 1957. To this union five children were born.

Mrs. Keys was preceded in death by three children, Pattie Mae Keys-Buchanan, Leinda “Dee Dee” Keys and Gene Autry Keys, Jr.; sister Delia Thomas; two brothers, Henry Earl Thomas and Sammie Butch; mother-in-law Pattie Keys; and father-in-law Horace Keys.

Sam Ella leaves with saddened hearts but renewed strength to carry on: two daughters, Ellia Jean Keys-McGee of Virginia and Susie Ann Keys-Tiller of Clarkston, GA; two sons-in-law, Tyrone McGee of Nevada and Willie Keymon Tiller, Jr. of Clarkston, GA; three brothers, Joe Nathan, Milton and Lou Arthur Thomas, all of Lexington; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.