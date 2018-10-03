On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, Barbara Jean Menefee Bell, loving mom and grandmother, went to be with the Lord at age 82.

Jean was born on October 26, 1935 in Washington DC to Gladys and Jack Menefee. In September of 1957, she married Ernest Sharp Bell of Greenwood, Mississippi. They raised two children, Jack and Susie. On Bee Lake, in the heart of the Mississippi delta, Jean owned and operated their family business, Bell’s Grocery, for over 35 years. She spent the last 9 years of her life living in Auburn, AL, with her daughter.

Jean had a passion for gardening and antiquing. Known to have never thrown anything away, she was fast to give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She was notorious for her quick wit, southern grace, as well as a kind, selfless, and compassionate spirit.

Jean was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband and sister, Joan Menefee. She is survived by her son Jack (Julie Giddings), daughter Susie (Brad Litkenhous), sister Judy Menefee Walsh, four granddaughters: Mason Kinsley Bell, Isabel Jean Litkenhous, Susan Chaney Litkenhous, and Eva Lenore Litkenhous; as well as many nieces, nephews, two step-granddaughters, and a host of beloved friends from her days on Bee Lake.

Having lived with Parkinson’s for nearly 12 years, Jean made the decision long ago to donate her body to science; specifically, the UAB School of Medicine Donor Program. Even in death, she selflessly gave of herself in hopes of finding a cure for such diseases. Therefore, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Auburn United Methodist Church in the Founders Chapel at 10:30 am. All guests are encouraged to wear Jean’s favorite color, blue, in honor of her. A reception will be held afterwards at the home of Susie and Brad Litkenhous.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. https://www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved/donation2.php. And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.