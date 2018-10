Mr. Calvin C. Brooks, 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at his home in Durant, MS. His services have been set for Friday, October 5, 2018 at 12:00 noon at Liberty Hill AME Zion in Durant, MS. There will be a viewing hour for Mr. Brooks at the Liberty Hill AME Zion Church on Friday, October 5 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Burial to immediately follow services at Damascus Cemetery in Durant, MS. Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.