Leslie Renee’ Taylor, age 69, of Lexington, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018, in Jackson, Mississippi, at Baptist Hospital.

Visitation was held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Lexington. The funeral service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Lexington. Dr. Paul Long officiated. Burial followed the funeral at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, MS. Funeral arrangements were handled by Southern Funeral Home in Lexington.

Leslie Renee’ Taylor was born in Lexington, Mississippi, on October 21, 1948. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1966 and continued on to receive a Bachelor’s degree from The Mississippi University for Women in 1969.

Renee’ was married to Bluford Thomas Taylor, Jr. on October 18, 1970; they were married 47 years.

Upon graduation, Renee’ worked for Delta Airlines in Jackson, Mississippi, for 6 years. She later obtained a Mississippi Real Estate Broker’s license and became a Certified General Appraiser. She practiced at Renee’ G. Taylor Realty for 33 years. She enjoyed sewing and reading. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Mississippi. Above all, Renee’ was devoted to her family, and steadfast in her love for the Lord.

Renee’ is survived by her husband Bluford Thomas Taylor Jr.; daughter Leslie Taylor Spell; son Bluford Thomas Taylor III (Jenny); grandchildren: Annabeall Taylor Spell, Kara Rhodes, Billy Rhodes and Joseph Edwards. She also leaves behind brothers: Barry Gilliland (Kelly) of Ruston, Louisiana and Jerry Gilliland (Anita) of Grenada, Mississippi; nieces, Lenzie Gilliland Crosby of Oxford and Sarah Gilliland of Ruston, Louisiana, nephew, Marty Gilliland of Grenada; great niece Mildred Ann Crosby; sister-in-law Betty Lou Mechatto and brother-in-law Kenneth Blair Taylor, both of Gulfport.

Renee’ is preceded in death by her mother Roxie Dean Smith and father Leslie Beall Gilliland Jr.

The family of Renee’ G. Taylor wishes to thank her many caregivers associated with Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospice Ministries and Sta-Home Home Health for the excellent care they provided for her and her family.