Wilson Williams, Jr., 74, of Pickens passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at UMMC hospital in Jackson, MS. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Fairview Baptist Church in Pickens, MS, with burial immediately following at Anderson Greer Cemetery in Yazoo County. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.