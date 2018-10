William Turner, 74, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. during a graveside memorial service at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lexington, MS.

Mr. Turner, a native of the Mount Olive Community in Holmes County, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Lexington Manor in Lexington. Funeral services were entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.