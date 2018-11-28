B.W. “Tack” Tackitt, Jr., died November 26, 2018 at his home in Pickens. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Tack was a member of Pickens Baptist Church where he served as music director and a deacon. He was also an agricultural mechanic and an Air Force Veteran.

Survivors are his wife of 64 years, Linda Simmons Tackitt; son, Steve Tackitt (Natalie) of Ridgeland; daughters, Tammie Tackitt Watkins (John) of Pelahatchie and Kasey Tackitt Jenkins (Donald) of Terry; sister, Shelbie Norris of Celina, OH; son-in-law, Phil Grantham of Lexington; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Preceding him in death were his daughter, Cindi Tackitt Grantham and son-in-law, Rich Hammett.