Ms. Charlene Gulledge, 75, of Durant, MS passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 of natural causes at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral were held Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Sallis, MS with burial in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS.

Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko was in charge of the arrangements.