Jo Ann Allen Ledbetter, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. (at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center)

She was born on May 31, 1935 in Kosciusko, MS, the eldest daughter of Eula Jenkins and Joseph Franklin Allen. Jo Ann spent her early years in the small country town of Goodman, MS, and graduated from Holmes Agricultural High School in 1953. During high school she played on the basketball team and was a majorette in the band. She was unanimously selected High School Maid by the Holmes Junior College Football team when she was a sophomore in high school. Later she studied music at McNeese State College in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

She is survived by her loyal, devoted, and beloved husband of 59 years, Dr. Rene’ B. Ledbetter Jr., and her three daughters, Teri Elizabeth Wendt, Brenda Ann Lowry, and her youngest Cheryl Denise Jordan. Jo Ann also leaves behind four granddaughters, Kailie Elizabeth and Claire Sicily Wendt, Madeline Joanne Jordan and Ashtyn Brianna Lowry, as well as her younger sister, Jonnie Yarborough Edwards.

Jo Ann had a beautiful singing voice performing at church and funeral services. She was a pianist also. Jo Ann taught ballroom dancing during her twenties at Arthur Murray’s in Memphis, TN. She also studied Fashion Merchandising earning her degree from Arapahoe Community College in 1975 in Denver, CO. She was also a licensed real estate agent in CO, and obtained a cosmetology license in FL.

She met her beloved husband Rene’ while he was attending Medical School in Memphis, TN. (University of Tennessee) in 1958 where she was working in medical records at the Baptist Memorial hospital as a transcriptionist. They married on June 20, 1959 in Memphis. Jo Ann followed Rene’ as he was assigned to various posts in the US Army and Air Force ending his military career in Fort Walton Beach, FL, at Eglin Air Force Base Hospital.

She loved travel and adventure, talking and meeting new people, also belonging to a bridge club and to the local Italian and German clubs. But – above all – she loved her family and being a Mom.

The Funeral and Visitation were held on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Seneasha Methodist Church in Goodman, MS, with the burial at the church cemetery.

Jo Ann – my beloved wife and mother of my children, may you sing and dance with the angels in eternal joy and peace. We will all be together again some day. Until then, we will always carry your memory in our hearts.