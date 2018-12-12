Frank Abbott Jones, 83, died Saturday, December 8, 2018 in Jackson. Visitation was held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lexington. Services followed at 3:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Frank Abbott was born and raised in Holmes County. He graduated from Tchula High School; U.S. Naval Electronics School; Mississippi State University with a BA & MA in History; served in the United States Navy; was history instructor at Mississippi State University; farmed Clifton Plantation; and was a graduate student at Mississippi College (masters in Health Care Administration).

For many years he had been involved in community affairs. He had served as chairman of the board of trustees of the hospital until 1984, was a member of the board of directors of Holmes County Bank, he was past president and board member Advisory Committee of the Children’s Center. He is a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, where he served as warden, vestryman, and delegate to council. He was a member of the Holmes County Agriculture Stabilization Committee, president of the Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners from 1968 to 1975, secretary and treasury from 1970 to 1985 of the Black Creek Drainage District Commissioners, and a member of the Holmes County Indigent Care Board from 1983 to 1896.

Survivors are sons, William Payton Jones and Wilson Abbott Jones, both of Lexington, Hampton Dodd Jones (Kristie) of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter, Stephanie Howard (Ricky Bray) of Byram; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Triana Wilson Jones.

Donations may be made to French Camp Academy; One Fine Place; French Camp, MS 39754.