LCDR George Kincaid, age 85, passed away on December 6, 2018.

He was born in Salisbury, North Carolina. After graduating from Boyden High School, he enlisted into the Navy and served on the Yorktown in the Korean War. After serving his initial 4 years, he went to University of Florida and earned his Doctor of Education, he remained in Naval reserve at Mac Dill Air Force Base. He taught at USF in Tampa Florida.

He left behind his wife of 39 years, Barbara (Jones) Kincaid. He had a total of 7 children/step-children, Kevin A. Kincaid, Kerry B. Kincaid, Karl S. Kincaid, Keith C. Kincaid, Wyatt W. Waller, Richard H. Kincaid, Melinda (Mindy) S. Peck. He had ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant, MS. Receiving begins at 10:00 a.m., and services will begin at 11:00 a.m.