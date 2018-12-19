Johnnie Davis, 93, much loved mother, a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother went home to be with her Heavenly Father peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 13, 2018. She was born in Ebenezer, Mississippi on August 22, 1925 to Nina and James Rodgers. She was a lifetime resident of Lexington, MS where she was an active member of First Baptist Church and a faithful member of her Sunday school class. Johnnie was best known as a homemaker, but worked at Weathersby Chevrolet, Frank Hughes Accountant and Holmes County Hospital. She and our father A. J. Davis owned Davis Volunteer and served many with their groceries being delivered at their door step. Also, she was a member of Eastern Star.

She was so proud of her family and loved spending time with them and enjoyed so many activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Throughout her life she demonstrated love, kindness, great selflessness and a strong sustaining faith with her Lord.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, A. J. Davis on May 13, 2012 and they shared 66 years of marriage to each other. She leaves behind her three children, Bill Davis (Lena), Bonnie Davis Wiggers (Gray) and Glenda Davis Branscome (Ray); six grandchildren, Haley O’Reilly Woodward (Davis), Bryan Davis (Anna), Brady Davis (Kara), Hayes O’Reilly (Lindsay), Morgan Wiggers and Jane Gray Bledsoe (Allan); great grandchildren, Ella Wesley and Lucy Davis, Whitney and Amelia Davis, John Davis and Anna Kate Woodward, James, David and Seth Bledsoe, Nolan Hayes V and Southern O’Reilly and Anna Duke; a beloved sister Pauline Baine from Greenwood, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Bryan Davis, Brady Davis, Hayes O’Reilly, Morgan Wiggers, Davis Woodward, Allan Bledsoe, Sonny Brock, Fred Baine, John Davis Woodward and James Bledsoe.

Memorials can be made in her memory to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 237, Lexington, MS 39095 or Odd Fellows Cemetery Inc., P.O. Box 1213, Lexington, MS 39095.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses aides and staff of Lexington Manor Nursing Home and Baptist Hospice.