Lovie Deloris “BB” Washington Glover was born in Camden, Mississippi on August 25, 1926 and on November 28, 2018 entered into an eternal life in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. Waiting to receive her were the welcoming arms of her darling husband JW; beloved parents, Steven and Lizzie Miller Washington; and siblings, Sellmon, Earnest, Julia, Percy, Georgia, Ella Mae, Bennie, Frank and C.D., along with many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Durant Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Doctor Nathanial Christian, Pastor, was the officiant. Interment was held in Saron Cemetery.

She attended Mount Zion Church School in Camden, Mississippi and completed her education at Holmes County Training School, Durant, Mississippi.

Her seeds of Christianity were planted at an early age, and she accepted Jesus Christ at the Mount Zion Kirkwood Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined the Durant Missionary Baptist Church, under the pastorate of Rev. Richard C. Ingram. She remained a faithful and obedient servant until her health began to fail. She served her Church as a Deaconess, Mission Member, Adult Choir Member, and Chair of the Culinary Committee. She was a member of the Heroines of Jericho, Court #119, Durant, Mississippi.

She was united in holy matrimony with her high school sweetheart, the late John Wesley “JW” Glover in 1948. To this loving union two daughters were born.

Loving “BB” in death as they did in life and left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Daisy Martin of Atlanta, Georgia and Mary Horton of Durant, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Robert Horton, Michael Martin, April (Corey, Sr.) Swain, all of Atlanta, Georgia and Kristopher (Sheronica) Horton, Durant, Mississippi; three great-grandsons, Sy’Kievan K. Horton, Jaylon K. Horton, and Corey D. Swain, II; one brother-in-law, Fred (Mary) Glover, Durant, Mississippi; sisters-in-law Rosie B. Stewart, Columbus, Ohio; Fannie Finch, Chicago, Illinois; Wanda Glover, Elgin, Illinois; Dorothy Glover, Walls, Mississippi; “foster children”, Pamela Jones, Ronald Catchings and Darrell Catchings, extended family, Norah Cottrell, Grady Davis, Jr., Kenneth Davis, Tammye Hampton and Hayward Lewis and family; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.