August Primary Election results released

Unofficial Primary Election results from the Holmes County Circuit Clerk’s office report 4,372 ballots were cast out of 26,102 registered voters. These totals do not include absentee ballots which were being tallied on Wednesday, August 7. Primary Run-off Elections will be held on Tuesday, August 27, for any top two candidates in a race which neither candidate garnered fifty-one percent of the vote.

Unofficial results are as followed:

DEMOCRAT

Governor – Michael Brown, 328 votes/8.74%; W. Bond Compton Jr., 82 votes/2.19%; Jim Hood, 2610 votes/69.56%; Robert Ray, 72 votes/1.92%; Robert Shuler Smith, 357 votes/9.51%; Gregory Wash, 91 votes/2.43%; Velesha P. Williams, 137 votes/3.65%; Albert Wilson, 70 votes/1.87%; and Write-in Votes, 5 votes/.13%.

Lieutenant Governor – Jay Hughes, 2854 votes/99.65%; and Write-in Votes, 10 votes/0.35%.

Secretary of State – Johnny DuPree, 2246 votes/65.48%; Maryra Hodges Hunt, 1180 votes/34.40%; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.12%.

Attorney General – J. Riley Collins, 2922 votes/99.86%; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.14%.

State Treasurer – Addie Lee Green, 2907 votes/99.86 %; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.14%.

Commissioner of Agriculture/Commerce – Rickey L. Cole, 2931 votes/99.86%; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.14%.

Commissioner of Insurance – Robert E. Amos, 2921 votes/99.97%; and Write-in Votes, 1 vote/0.03%.

Public Service Commissioner Central District – Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford, 1682 votes/49.59%; Ryan Brown, 551 votes/16.24%; Bruce Burton, 269 votes/7.93%; De’Keither A. Stamps, 889 votes/26.21%; and Write-in Votes, 1 vote/0.03%.

Central Transportation District – Willie Simmons, 2572 votes/76.16%; Marcus L. Wallace, 803 votes/23.78%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.06%.

District Attorney 21 – A. Malone Oliver, 3117 votes/99.81%; and Write-in Votes, 6 votes/0.19%.

District Senate 24 – David Jordan, 2177 votes/99.86%; and Write-in Votes, 3 votes/0.14%.

District Senate 21 – Barbara Blackmon, 1049 votes/99.43%; and Write-in Votes, 6 votes/0.57%.

District Representative 34 – Kevin Horan, 783 votes/100%.

District Representative 47 – Bryant Clark, 2183 votes/99.91%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.09%.

Chancery Clerk – Charlie M. Luckett, 3198 votes/99.94%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.06%.

Circuit Clerk – Gregory Washington, 1028 votes/27.8%; and Earline Wright-Hart, 2669 votes/72.17%; Write-in Votes, 1 vote/0.03%.

Prosecuting Attorney – C. ‘Chuck’ Edwards, 3012 votes/99.87%; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.13%.

Sheriff – Willie E. March, 2508 votes/67.33%; Donald ‘DY’ Young, 1159 votes/31.11%; and Write-in Votes, 58 votes/1.56%.

Coroner – Dexter ‘Skip’ Howard, 3185 votes/99.81%; and Write-in Votes, 6 votes/0.19%.

Tax Collector – Linda Rollins, 3301 votes/99.97%; and Write-in Votes, 1 vote/0.03%.

District 1 Supervisor – Henry Anderson, 284 votes/31.59%; Cleotha Dixon, Jr., 146 votes/16.24%; L. ‘Hamp’ Hampton, 261 votes/29.03%; Steve McClellan, 92 votes/10.23%; and John Mark O’Neal, 116 votes/12.9%. There will be a run-off between Henry Anderson and L. ‘Hamp’ Hampton.

District 2 Supervisor – James Young, 464 votes/99.57%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.43%.

District 3 Supervisor – Debra Mabry, 435 votes/59.83%; William Primer, Jr., 291 votes/40.03%; and Write-in Votes, 1 vote/0.14%.

District 4 Supervisor – Leroy Johnson, 320 votes/41.78%; I. Tyrone Sly Lindsey, 120 votes/15.67%; Joe Willie March, 216 votes/28.20%; Robert Payne Scott, 24 votes/3.13%; Luther Wade, Jr., 84 votes/10.97%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.26%. There will be a run-off between Leroy Johnson and Joe Willie March.

District 5 Supervisor – Eddie J. Carthan, 651 votes/73.89%; Willie L. Townsend, 229 votes/25.99%; and Write-in Votes, 1 votes/0.11%.

District 1 Justice Court Judge – Shirley Neal, 1902 votes/99.37%; and Write-in Votes, 12 votes/0.63%.

District 2 Justice Court Judge – Marcus Fisher, 658 votes/42.37%; Francine Jefferson, 383 votes/24.66%; B. Johnson Streeter, 261 votes/16.81%; and L. Kashay Walden, 251 votes/16.16%. There will be a run-off between Marcus Fisher and Francine Jefferson.

District 1 Constable – Sharkey Ford, 1501 votes/70.37%; Vernell Sago, III, 628 votes/29.44%; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.19%.

District 2 Constable – Willie Lee Anderson, 1371 votes/99.64%; and Write-in Votes, 5 votes/0.36%.

REPUBLICAN

Governor – Robert Foster, 74 votes/15.01%; Tate Reeves, 236 votes/47.87%; and Bill Waller Jr., 183 votes/37.12%.

Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann, 421 votes/91.52%; and Shane Quick, 39 votes/8.48%.

Secretary of State – Sam Britton, 191 votes/40.99%; and Michael Watson, 275 votes/59.01%.

Attorney General – Mark Baker, 132 votes/27.1%; Lynn Fitch, 196 votes/40.25%; Andy Taggart, 159 votes/32.65%.

State Auditor – Shad White, 414 votes/100%.

State Treasurer – E.S. ‘Buck’ Clarke, 163 votes/34.75%; David McRae, 304 votes/64.82%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.43%.

Commissioner of Agriculture/Commerce – Andy Gipson, 451 votes/99.78%; and Write-in Votes, 1 vote/0.22%.

Commissioner of Insurance – Mike Chaney, 453 votes/100%.

Public Service Commissioner Central District – Brent Bailey, 323 votes/72.1%; Nic Lott, 123 votes/27.46%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.45%.

Central Transportation District – Butch Lee, 302 votes/67.56%; Ricky Pennington Jr., 144 votes/32.21%; and Write-in Votes, 1 vote/0.22%.

District Representative 48 – Dana A. Gwin, 7 votes/5.83%; and Jason White, 113 votes/94.17%.