JERRY LEE BANKHEAD By Holmes County Herald | May 7, 2020 | 0 Mr. Jerry Lee Bankhead, 60, of Durant, MS passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Jackson, MS of natural causes. A graveside service was held Thursday, April 30 at Durant City Cemetery. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko handled the arrangements.