Joe Nathan Thomas, 74, of Lexington, passed on May 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mount Olive Church-Coleman Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 300 W. Madison St., Durant MS. Arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.