RICHARD HOLDEN GREEN

Richard Holden Webb, 85, of Bogue Chitto, passed away April 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 13, 1934, to the late Joseph Webb, Sr. and Ruby Cook.

Mr. Webb served in the United States Army. He was an Electrical Contractor, and business owner. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Joyce Ann Locke Webb; brother Joseph Webb, Jr.; and sister Joann Steen.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Dolores Jordan and husband Bo; special cousin Jack Webb and wife Sandra; and a host of nieces and nephews.

