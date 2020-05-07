William Josh (Billy) Wigley, 76, passed away at his home surrounded by his family Tuesday, April 28, 2020 due to complications of Agent Orange. Billy was a life long residence of Holmes County.

He graduated in the last class of Coxburg High School. He attended Whitworth College in Brookhaven, MS. He and his Coxburg sweetheart, Sylvia married in 1965 and were married for 54 years. Billy served in the U. S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970 as a Crew Chief of the C130 cargo plane, serving 18 months in Taiwan and Vietnam. After returning home he attended Holmes Junior College on the G I Bill.

Billy was retired from the Mississippi Dept. of Agriculture as a Livestock Inspector. After retiring he continued to farm, read water meters, cut and bale hay, and help his neighbors. He was a member of Harland Creek Baptist Church.

Billy is preceded in death by his father Walter Warren Wigley and mother Earline Perry Wigley. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Cannon Wigley, daughters Renee Wigley Newton (Steve) of Tupelo, MS and Susan Wigley Jackson (Jym) of Goodman, MS. He has three grandchildren Thomas Niven, Madison Jackson, and Preston Newton.

Billy is also survived by his brothers, David (Peggy) Wigley of Vicksburg, MS, Larry (Linda) Wigley of Florence, MS and Woody (Bobby Gail) Wigley of Pattison, MS; his sisters, Emily (Tommy) Marks of Aurora, MO, and Mary Ann (Britton) Hill of Yazoo City, MS.

Stephen Cannon officiated the service. Pallbearers were Jym Jackson, Steve Newton, Stewart Cannon, Josh Cannon, Bo Wigley, and Thad Ables.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday April 30, 2020 at Coxburg Cemetery in Coxburg, MS. Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS was in charge of arrangements.