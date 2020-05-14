Alexandria “Sandy” Jean Gabriel (formerly Sandra Jean Frost), age 72, died in Jackson, MS at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a brief unexpected illness.

Sandy was born on October 28, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. Throughout her life she lived all over the country, including the states of California, New York, Wyoming, Utah, Texas, and Mississippi, with primary employment as a hairdresser or orthodontist technician. She resided many years in Cody, Wyoming where she reared both of her children.

Sandy struggled for over 30 years with Multiple Sclerosis, but her strong faith in Jesus gave her the strength to persevere and always give her big smile when she saw those she loved. She was a member of the Pentecostal church.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, George “Doc” Smith Frost and her younger brother, Daryl Jay Frost. She is survived by her mother, Glennagene “Jean” Frost of St. George, Utah; sister, Dianne Malley of Minneapolis, Minnesota; brother, Dennis Frost of Chula Vista, California; daughter, Aimee Garner of Hendersonville, Tennessee; son, Jason Parish (Candice Edwards Parish) of Lexington, Mississippi; grandchildren: Kara and Sara Garner, and Gibson and Daynie Parish; and two great-granddaughters, Giavanna and Lillianna Catalino.

Her family is grateful for the love and care that the staff of Lexington Manor in Lexington, MS and Regent Care in Kingwood, TX showed her while she was in residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cody, Wyoming. If desired, donations can be made in Sandy’s memory to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 8111 North Stadium Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77054.