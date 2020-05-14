Blanche Abels Burrell, age 96, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Baptist Health Center in Kosciusko, MS.

She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Harrell of Durant; three sons, Jerry W. Burrell and Jack Robert Burrell, both of Goodman, and Murray E. Burrell of Kosciusko; and one sister, Eva Dickerson of Goodman. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 17 great great grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, May 11, graveside at Seneasha Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Reverend David Cain officiated. Her grandsons served as the pall bearers.

She was a lifelong resident of Attala County and a member of Seneasha Methodist Church. She was a teacher in Durant, MS, and a member of the Farm Bureau. She was also President of the Mississippi division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy from 1999 to 2000. She was a founding member of the Attala Co. chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She loved to teach and was dedicated to learning and teaching. Her love and dedication led to the decision for her to attend Mississippi State where she graduated in May of 1976.

Her greatest loves were her family, which consisted of her children, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She loved cooking for them all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal E. Burrell; her son, Hal R. Burrell; and her daughter, Wylodean Burrell Edwards.