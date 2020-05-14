VIOLET L. GREER By Holmes County Herald | May 14, 2020 | 0 Violet L. Greer of Lexington, MS passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ALEXANDRIA “SANDY” JEAN GABRIEL May 14, 2020 | No Comments » BLANCHE ABELS BURRELL May 14, 2020 | No Comments » JERRY LEE BANKHEAD May 7, 2020 | No Comments » WILLIAM JOSH (BILLY) WIGLEY May 7, 2020 | No Comments » JOE NATHAN THOMAS May 7, 2020 | No Comments »