Ms. Jimmie Ree Oliver, 58, of Yazoo County, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.

Ms. Jimmie Ree leaves behind a daughter Jessica Oliver-Jones from Indianapolis, IN.

Visitation service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Century Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Benton, MS.