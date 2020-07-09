Linda Simmons Tackitt, 82, passed away at the Highland Home Nursing Center in Ridgeland, MS. Linda was a former residence of Pickens, MS, and had worked in childcare as a teacher for a number of years. She was a member of Pickens Baptist Church.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Tammie Watkins (John) of Pelahatchie, MS, Kasey Jenkins (Donald) of Terry, MS; son Steve Tackitt (Natalie) of Ridgeland, MS; son-in-law Phil Grantham of Lexington, MS; and by ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister June Durff of Lexington, MS, brothers, Tommy Simmons of Benton, MS and Bennie Simmons of Arkansas.

Mrs. Tackitt was preceded in death by her husband B. W. Tackitt, daughter Cindi Tackitt Grantham, son-in-law Rich Hammett and brothers, Billy, James Vernon, Raymond and Phil Simmons.

Graveside services were held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington on Thursday, July 2. Pallbearers were Holt Watkins, Grant Watkins, Cade Watkins, Perry Hammett, Jesse Hammett and Joseph Hammett.