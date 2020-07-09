LYNDA PATTON BRUMBY HOLDER

Lynda Patton “Pat” Brumby Holder, 78, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, Mississippi. Southern Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Ms. Holder was a native of Lexington, Mississippi and a longtime resident of Mobile, Alabama. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington where she had a lifetime of special memories. She was a graduate of Stephens College and the University of Southern Mississippi. She served as chairman of the Mobile County Board of Registrars. She was active for many years in Republican politics including longtime member and officer of Mobile Republican Executive Committee and Alabama Republican Executive Committee. She also served as executive board member for Alabama Federation of Republican Women.

Ms. Holder was preceded in death by her father, Paul B. Brumby, Sr., M.D., her mother, Lynda Patton Brumby, and her brother, Paul B. Brumby, Jr. She is survived by two cousins, Walter B. Fowler of Silver Spring, Maryland and Joy Glicksburg of Coral Springs, Florida. She is also survived by many friends including special friends, Ken and Leslie Holland, Sean and Stacy Malone, Scott and Ashley McArthur, Marty and Courtney Seib, Kathy Dale and Louis Valentine all of Lucedale, Mississippi.

Memorials may be made to the French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, Mississippi 39745-9703.