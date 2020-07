Bobby McClellan, 80, of West, passed on July 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at West Baptist Church Cemetery in West on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 300 West Madison St. in Durant. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.