The funeral service for Mr. Joseph Ted Evans was held noon, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Riverwood Family, with interment at Riverwood Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Joseph Ted Evans, 69, of Brookhaven, MS, passed from this life Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 16, 1951 to Joseph Alvin Evans and Louise Frost Evans. He was the owner of Tillotson’s Service Station. Mr. Evans was an active member of the community, serving as a member and former president of the Brookhaven Exchange Club, member of B.S.U. at Mississippi State University, and teaching Sunday school at First Baptist, where he was a member and also served as deacon.

Mr. Evans is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin Evans; nephew, David Evans; and cousin, Owen Evans.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Evans; son, Stephen Evans; daughter Laura Evans; nephews, Charles Evans and Joe Evans; sister-in-law, Carolyn Evans; and cousins, Mike Evans, Martha Blair, Sue Hutto, Paul Bowie, Terry Bowie, Judy Evans, Tommy Barrentine and Leebeth Gilmore.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.