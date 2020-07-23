Margaret Tidwell Wigley, age 93, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS.

A graveside service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, MS. Dr. Gary Berry officiated.

Margaret was born on November 21, 1926, to the late Arthur Buck Tidwell and Lillian Fritz Tidwell in Lexington, MS. During her life, she worked as a beautician for many years and retired as an assistant with the South Panola School District. Margaret was a member of Pope Baptist Church. She was a simple, Christian lady who loved to care for others, including her family who loved her dearly. She was the glue that held them all together.

Those left behind to remember her kind heart include her two daughters, Betty Killebrew and her late husband Johnny of Vicksburg, and Debre Darby and husband Jeff of Courtland; one son Bill Wigley and wife Debbie of Batesville; seven grandchildren, Traci Hoofman (Scott), Kevin Hatton (Shannon), Shane Wigley (Carrie), Kendra O’Conner (Greg), Steven Wigley (Michelle), Jenny Marquez (Adam), and Chad Darby (Megan); and 12 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William “W.E.” Wigley; two sisters, Clara Robertson and Dorothy Marie Chrestman; and one brother, John Mercer Tidwell.

The pallbearers were Shane Wigley, Steven Wigley, Chad Darby, Cameron Hoofman, Adam Marquez, Kevin Hatton and Greg O’Conner.