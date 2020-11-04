General Election: Biden/Harris garner most votes in county

Staff Report

Unofficial General Election results from the Holmes County Circuit Clerk’s office report 6568 ballots were cast with all precincts tallied. Mississippi voters approved a new state flag without the Confederate emblem on it. Also, both medical marijuana initiatives passed.

These totals do not include absentee ballots.

President/Vice President – Biden/Harris (D), 5182/79.21%; Trump/Pence (R), 1196/18.28%; Blankenship/Mohr (AMC), 17/0.26%; Carroll/Patel (ASP), 25/0.38%; Collins/Parker (I), 13/0.20%; Hawkins/Walker (G), 13/0.20%; Jorgenson/Cohen (L), 25/0.38%; Pierce/Ballard (I), 14/0.21%; West/Tidball (I), 44/0.67%; and Write-in Votes, 13/0.20%.

Senate – Mike Espy (D), 5384/82.96%; Cindy Hyde-Smith (R), 1066/16.43%; Jimmy L. Edwards (L), 36/0.55%; and Write-in Votes, 4/0.06%.

2nd Congressional District – Brian Flowers (R), 1087/17.17%; Bennie G. Thompson (D), 5241/85.77%; and Write-in Votes, 4/0.06%.

Supreme Court District 1 (Central) Position 1 – (Non-Partisan Race) Kenny Griffis, 1520/25.45%; Latrice Westbrooks, 4444/74.40%; and Write-in Votes, 9/0.15%.

Supreme Court District 1 (Central) Position 2 – (Non-Partisan Race) Leslie D. King, 4950/99.56&; and Write-in Votes, 22/0.44%.

Election Commissioner District 1 – Elnora Johnson Patton, 1188/99.92%; and Write-in Vote, 1/0.08%.

Election Commissioner District 2 – Loretta Tidwell, 1083/99.63%; and Write-in Votes, 4/0.37%.

Election Commissioner District 3 – Henry L. Simpson, 1272/99.45%; and Write-in Votes, 7/0.55%.

Election Commissioner District 4 – Augustine Winstead, 1134/99.82%; and Write-in Votes, 2/0.18%.

Election Commissioner District 5 – Kahaliah Hogan-Cook, 1273/99.76%; and Write-in Votes, 3/0.24%.

SCHOOL BOARD C – Elizah J. Brooks, 556/42.77%; Earsie Lee Simpson, 737/56.69%; and Write-in Votes, 7/0.54%.

Initiated by Petition and Alternative by Legislature (medical marijuana) – FOR APPROVAL EITHER, 4720/82.33%; and AGAINST BOTH, 1013/19.55%.

Initiated by Petition and Alternative by Legislature (medical marijuana) – FOR Initiative 65, 4375/80.45%; and FOR Alternative 65A, 1063/19.55%.

House Concurrent Resolution No. 47 – YES, 5365/87.97%; NO, 734/12.03%.

House Bill 1796 – Flag Referendum – Yes, 5432/85.50%; NO, 921/14.50%.