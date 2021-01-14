Dailey Alison King Jr., 66, passed away of cardiac arrest on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette, Arkansas. He was born on January 24, 1954 in Lexington, Mississippi to Dailey Alison King Sr. and Mary Elizabeth McCraw King.

He spent most of his life in Northwest Arkansas, moving from Greenville, Mississippi in 1969. He enjoyed being a part of Mountain Man Rendezvous as well as participating in Civil War Reenactments.

Dailey is survived by his mother, Mary Elizabeth King, his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Stephen Sherman, and his nephew, Luke Rylee.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alison, D.A. King Sr.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Gravette, Arkansas. Website: http://www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com