Sandra Diane Malone Ables was born on April 9, 1950, and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 8, 2021, at University Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, January 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery on Brozville Road with Rev. Lyn Nations and Rev. Joe McGraw officiating.

Sandra was born and raised in Lexington, Mississippi. She operated Sandra’s Cut-N-Curl for many years with deep affection for all of her faithful customers. She also baked and decorated cakes as part of her living. Sandra was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church and served there in a number of capacities. She loved her family dearly and will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as the best cook (especially jelly), quiltmaker, Gin Rummy master and fisherman.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, William Earl and Mildred Malone. She leaves behind the love of her life of 48 years, Billy Mac Ables of Coxburg; her three sons, Billy Mac Ables, Jr. (Ginny) of Kosciusko, Kevin P. Ables (Hope) of Flora and Keith W. Ables (Lanie) of Benton; grandchildren, Brooks and Mary Kellum of Kosciusko, and Mason Grace, Patrick, Haleigh and Alley Grace of Flora, and Bryce, Jaelyn and Mason of Benton; two brothers, William Earl “Bubba” Malone, Jr. of Benton and Joe A. Malone (Paula) of Coxburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers were Patrick Ables, Bryce Ables, Brooks Ables, Daniel Malone, William L. Spell, Jr., and Jeremy Floyd. Honorary pallbearers were Mason Ables, Raymond Arnett, Joe Malone, Bubba Malone, Jimmy Drennan and John Harris Ables.

Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Judy Malone, 2649 Brozville Road, Lexington, MS 39095.