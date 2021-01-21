Martha Golden Loftin Ables who was more affectionately known as Goldie was born in Attala County, Mississippi, to Jefferson Thomas “J.T.” and Fannie Flint Loftin on January 2, 1937; she was the youngest of thirteen children. She married Joe C. “Snow” Ables on September 26, 1953, and they were married for sixty-two years. They made their home in Coxburg.

Goldie is preceded in death by her husband Snow, one son Michael Joe Ables, her parents, seven brothers, and five sisters.

Goldie is survived by her daughters, Martha Jo (Robert) Dickard and Amy Renee’ (Dwayne) Ward all of Coxburg; the lights of her life her grandson Michael Ward and his daughter Heidi Lynn Ward of Coxburg, grandson Bob (Sandra) Dickard and their children Hillary, Kirsten, and Wade Dickard of Vicksburg, granddaughter Stephanie (Paul) Bilsky and their children Ronnie Dickard and his daughter Stella Kate Dickard, D. J. Bilsky, Lindsay Huffman and Sophie Bilsky of Coxburg.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, January 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Tolarville Community. The service was held at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church and there was a graveside service immediately following at Harland Creek Baptist Church in Coxburg.

Active pallbearers were Michael Ward, Wade Dickard, Bob Dickard, Ronnie Dickard, Grady Ables, Terry Ables, Barry Ables, Davis Ables, Brien Ables, Brooks Ables, Trey Ferrell, Lamar Ferrell, Danny Ainsworth, Robert Shurley , and Brien Anding.

Honorary pallbearers were James Hearon, Kenny Loftin, Kim Loftin, Ralph Miller, Jay Loftin, Bill Winstead, Paul Warren Winstead, Zane Lee, James Earl Flint, and Bo Flint.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Harland Creek Baptist Church cemetery fund or your organization of your choice.