James Dale Hendrick, 63, of West, MS went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, due to complications from a chronic lung disease.

He was born April 24, 1957, in Clearwater, FL and later moved to Clinton, MS. He attended Clinton High School where he also played football. He married Lynda Patrick in 1992 and moved to a farm in West, MS where he raised Golden Retrievers and Quarter Horses. Some of his favorite activities were attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking crawfish, the Smokey Mountains and riding his Harley with his best buddies. Of all the jobs he had over the years, he most of all loved his job at the Dock on the Reservoir.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Donald Hendrick and Margaret Johnson Hendrick.

Survivors include wife Lynda Patrick Hendrick; sons, Jimmy Dale Hendrick and Justin Lee Hendrick; grandchildren, Anthony Dillon Hendrick, Anderson Linley Hendrick, and Aven Jax Hendrick; brother William Timothy (Debbie) Hendrick, Windber, PA; sisters, Tayna Gail (John) Hall, Pearl, MS, Kelonne (Kelly) Morea, Florence, MS and Glenda Gaye Hendrick, Conover, NC; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation began at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Southern Funeral Home, Lexington, MS. A graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. at the Flora Cemetery, Flora, MS.

Also a memorial service will be held at a later date.