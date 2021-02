Erma Sue Carr, 70, of Cleveland, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was born in Mississippi on November 30, 1950, to the late Rev. James C. and Erma Carr.

She leaves behind her siblings, Harvey Carr, Carolyn (Rick) Hudgen, David (Dorean) Carr and Rebecca (Chris) Draper; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7619 Blue Springs Rd., Cleveland, TN 37311.