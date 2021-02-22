MR. IRISH LEE DAY By Holmes County Herald | February 22, 2021 | 0 Mr. Irish Lee Day, 75, of Goodman, MS passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 of natural causes at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 13 at Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts OLIVIA HARTHCOCK GONZALES February 22, 2021 | No Comments » ERMA SUE CARR February 22, 2021 | No Comments » MARSHALL LEWIS HUGHES February 3, 2021 | No Comments » TAMARA “TAMMY” JO KILLEBEW February 3, 2021 | No Comments » JAMES DALE HENDRICK January 28, 2021 | No Comments »