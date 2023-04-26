DANA L. O’BRIANT CONNER

Debra L. O’Briant Conner, 59, of West, MS passed away at her residence April 11,2023 she was a Data Entry Supervisor with Renasant bank in Kosciusko, Miss.

Debra was preceded in death by her father Charles Durwood O’Briant.

Debra is survived by her husband Robert Conner of West, MS, son Matt Conner of Sidon, Miss., brother Dana O’Briant (Donna) of West and her mother Dorothy Warren O’Briant also of West, MS.

She is also survived by her grandchilden Hadleigh Reese Conner, Tinslee Haze Conner, and Shayston Matthew Conner, who she loved very much.

Funeral service and visitation were held on Saturday, April 23, 2023 from the Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home in Lexington,Miss. Visitation was at 11:30 AM until service time at 1 PM with burial at Harmony Cemetery in Carroll County.