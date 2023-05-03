Donna Faye Dixon Jacks, of Senatobia, passed away April 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was 72. Donna fought a long and courageous seven-year battle against colon cancer. She was a determined and very strong lady.

She was born December 2, 1950, in Grenada Mississippi to the late Marvin and Nell Dixon. She arrived strong-minded and independent and managed to remain that way until her last breath. She spent most of her childhood in Grenada and Lexington Mississippi, where she accumulated many lifelong friends. She married the love of her life James F. Jacks Jr. on September 29, 1969. James (Jim) always stood by her side.

She became a mother to two children, Jay and Lydia. She devoted her life to caring for her family. What a beautiful job she did. She will be remembered for her quick wit, wisdom (MawMaw knew everything), and her dry and often sarcastic humor. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She left them with so many memories and stories. Everyone loved Mrs. Donna‘s kitchen. Besides cooking, telling and writing short stories were her specialty. Everyone knows that she certainly loved dirt track racing. She would always say, “I have the bail money, let’s go racing!” She loved so many things and people it is impossible to list them all. I hope she made an impact on others like she did her family.

She is survived by her husband, James F Jacks Jr. of Senatobia, a son, James F.Jacks III of Jackson, a daughter, Lydia Aven Jacks (Jamie) Elam of Senatobia. Survivors also include, seven grandchildren, James F. Jacks IV, of Oxford, John Franklin Jacks, of Greenwood, Lydia Randall Elam (Andrew) Latham, of West Point, James Kyle “Jake” Elam of Senatobia, Kaitlyn Alford, Paige Elizabeth Jacks, Emily Faye Jacks, all of Brandon and one brother, Randy (Deborah) Dixon of Hernando. She also leaves behind her lifelong best friend Jan (Mills) Heard of Lexington, as well as countless other members of her loved family.

A celebration of life was held on April 30, at Cypress Hall in Hernando, Mississippi from 12pm to 3pm. Food was served. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Tate County animal shelter as she was an avid animal lover.