On April 25, 2023, Sara Nell Nabers Martin left her family and friends to meet her Lord and Savior. She was a woman who deeply believed in her Christian Faith and shared that faith with her children at an early age.

Sara was born November 17, 1935, to Isaac W. Nabers and Louise Proctor Nabers in Durant. She excelled at all things she participated in. She was a brilliant student, competitive basketball player, and an energetic cheerleader for the Durant Tigers. She won many awards for showing livestock in 4-H. She had a beautiful alto voice and sang in the Glee Club and every church choir over the years.

She met her future husband, William Richard “WR” Martin in elementary school. They married New Year’s Eve in 1952. WR preceded Sara in death in January of 2020.

After their marriage, WR enlisted in the Air Force and made Sara a military spouse, one of her proudest titles for 33 years.

Sara and WR moved from Durant to New Albany, where their children were actively involved in athletics and the First Baptist Church of New Albany. They always recalled many wonderful memories of their time there in New Albany.

Sara graduated from Belhaven University with a degree in business which she used as a partner in Ridgecraft Industries. She and WR owned the business until her later years when they sold it. She retired from Southern Farms Bureau after twenty-five years of service.

She was always of the Baptist faith but for a few years, she and WR slid over to the Methodists. For the past 18 years Sara had been a loyal member of Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland. She taught Sunday School for many years and loved her church.

She was a member of many bridge clubs over the years in New Albany and in Madison. She loved entertaining her club members with new recipes and carefully planned out menus.

Sara loved her family, but she really loved her eight grandchildren, and they have many stories and precious memories of the time they had together. She especially loved Christmas and having her entire family home.

Sara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, WR; one son, William Richard “Ricky” Martin Jr; and one sister, Betty Lou Pyle.

Sara is survived by three children, Betty Anne Robertson of Ridgeland; Roy Martin of Madison; and David (Deborah) Martin of Madison; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Robertson of Hattiesburg, Richard Martin of Denver, CO, Marty Robertson of Ridgeland, Matt (Stephanie) Robertson of Clinton; Walt (Desha) Martin of Saucier, Will (Cameron) Martin of Madison; and four great grandchildren, Mae Martin, Aris Martin, Rowan Robertson, and William Martin; one sister, Pattie (Paul) Smith of Grenada; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Durant; funeral services followed at 3:00 PM Sunday, April 30th, 2023.

Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home, Lexington in entrusted with the arrangements.