VIRGINIA MELTON

Virginia “Granny” Sykes Melton passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning with a smile on her face. A true embrace of her next chapter.

Virginia was born on July 8th, 1929 in Duck Hill, Mississippi. Even as a child, her distinct blend of grace, kindness, and unending love brought joy to her two late parents, Mary and Elbert Sykes. As a teenager, a family move to Lexington set Virginia on a crash course with the love or her life, a football star from rival Durant High School, Arthur Melton. Virginia was immediately smitten, her and Arthur marrying on January 15, 1949. After settling into Arthur’s hometown of Durant, MS, Virginia not only embodied the strength required to be a farmer’s wife, she went on to an accomplished career in Child Support Enforcement, fighting for the welfare of children.

Virginia was a treasured wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loving friend. Virginia is survived and will be lovingly remember by her daughter Patti and her husband Allen; her son Eddie who spent the last twelve years as her dutiful companion in Hattiesburg; her beloved baby brother Lamar; grandchildren Shelley, Carley, and Alex; great-grandchildren Lucas, Reid, Miles, Vivienne, with another great-grandson expected in October. Moreover, she was beloved by countless nieces, nephews, and friends who all count themselves lucky enough to’ve known such a lovingly compassionate conversationalist.

Virginia was selfless in her love, and below her meticulous exterior, she had the fortitude and strength a of a true survivor. After retiring at age 65, her professional accolades preceded her, being asked to join the Holmes County Bank in West where she enjoyed a second career. A longstanding member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, she proved time and again that her loyalty was pure, never seeking accolades, just wanting to serve. She would listen to any story, no matter how long, with a poised smile and attentive eyes. In fact, the only vice Virginia indulged in was an addiction to the Home Shopping Network… mostly to buy gifts.

After Arthur’s passing in 2012, Virginia experienced a new start in Hattiesburg, MS. It can’t be overstated how instrumental her son Eddie, her daughter Patti, and the rallying support of friends were to establishing Hattiesburg as her new, love-filled home. To celebrate her life, friends and family were invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, April 29th, 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church, 132 West Mulberry Street, Durant, MS 39063. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virginia’s name to the First Baptist Church.

Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home is entrusted with the Arrangements.

