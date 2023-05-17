Kristen Michelle Kelley Evans, 39, of Vaiden, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Golden Triangle Medical Center in Columbus. Kristen was born December 5, 1983, in Cleveland, to Henry Kelley and Sharon Toler Grissette. She worked in sales at Lexington Home Center. Kristen enjoyed playing on Facebook, eating, and traveling. She attended Vaiden Baptist Church. Kristen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bobby and Mae Toler; grandmother, Arnetta Baker; step grandfather, James Earl Baker; and sister, Katrina Kelley Gibson. She is survived by her mother, Sharon Toler Grissette of Vaiden; father, Henry Kelley of Shaw; son, John Ray Fox of Carrollton; daughter, Kelley Jennifer Evans of Carmack; brother, John Daniel Kelley of Shaw; and uncle, Bobby Ray Toler, Jr. (Sandra) of Vaiden. Graveside services were held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 3:00 pm, at Roundaway Baptist Church Cemetery in Doddsville. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.