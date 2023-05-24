Ruben Curtis Green, 86, was reunited with the love of his life in Heaven on May 15, 2023. He was born in Montgomery County, Mississippi, and lived all of his life in West, Mississippi. Ruben Green was a beloved father to three children: Kathy (David) Moore of Tyler, Texas; the late Karen Green of Kosciusko, Mississippi; and Tammy (Otis) Harthcock of Florence, Mississippi. He left behind two brothers and best friends, Roosevelt Green and Alvin (Terry) Green.

Ruben was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Edna Green. He left behind seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Ruben and his wife ran a school cafeteria where they even raised fresh vegetables for the students. He was also a retired U.S. Postal Service Rural Carrier and farmer. Most recently, Ruben worked at Petroleum Data Library in data processing where he would sometimes work long hours scanning oil and gas documents.

As is the case with a lot of hard-working people, Ruben did not have many hobbies. His earlier years included many fun family trips including camping in Colorado. During his later years, he enjoyed the companionship of his pets. His daughters would often kid with each other that the pets got more attention than them.

Ruben was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in West, Mississippi. He was not afraid of work and some of the volunteer work for Ruben and his wife included cleaning the church. But Ruben’s love of God was most evident in the way he treated people with respect.

His family mourns his absence but celebrates his reunion with his wife and daughter in Heaven.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in West, MS.

Pallbearers were: Troy Goss, Randy Goss, Jeff Mangrum, Ben McBride, Steven Hagen, Thomas Clunan, and Billy Jo Harthcock.

Honorary pallbearers were: Marc Rios, Ken Mangrum, Mitchell Harthcock, and Billy Jo Harthcock.

Visitation was held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service.

Interment was in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, under direction of Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home, Lexington.

