James William Burwell III, 65, passed away at his home Friday, May 26 in Ebenezer,Ms. Billy as he was known by his family and friends was preceded in death by his parents James William and Mary Elizabeth Wright Burwell. He was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church and retired superintendent for Century Construction Company.

Billy is survived by his sons, Will (Sara) Burwell of Canton, MS and Carter Burwell (Rachel) of Benton, MS; sisters, Mary Frances Waters (Keith) of Sumrall, MS and Grace Caldwell (Neal) of Ripley, TN. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma Claire Burwell, Grayson Burwell, Annabelle Burwell, Everly Burwell, Jase Burwell, and Lucas Burwell.

In lieu of flowers family requests memorials to the Ebenezer Methodist Church 3684 Highway 14 Pickens, Ms 39146 Funeral service and visitation was held on Wednesday, May 31 at the Ebenezer Methodist Church. Visitation began at 1 PM until service time at 3 PM Burial was in the church cemetery.