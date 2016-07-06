OZENA TIDWELL
Mrs. Ozena Tidwell, 84, of Kosciusko, MS, formerly of Durant, MS passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2016 of natural causes at her residence. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2016 at West Baptist Church in West with burial in West Baptist Cemetery in West. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Ozena Joyce-Tidwell who is deceased is my dear God mother. My mother had been married before every moving back to the state of Mississippi from the state of Michigan. She was an excellent woman and a very excellent cook also. I adored her and so did she me all her life. I moved in October of 2014 to the city of San Francisco, California. San Francisco is my hometown residential city now. I was and still am Mrs. Tidwell’s one and only baby child of her own choosing as a child. She said I had all the qualities that some children should have. I most certainly do and always will keep these good morals of mines. I will always cherish the moments. I always have had some of the greatest moments of my life with this woman from my childhood into my adulthood.